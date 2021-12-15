Lonnie A. Holmes, 32, Leavenworth, was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, a severity level 1 person felony, aggravated robbery, a severity level 3 person felony and aggravated battery, a severity level 4 person felony after a four-day jury trial in Leavenworth County District Court.

One of the days was suspended due to a juror going to the emergency room between the second and third day of trial.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022, for sentencing.

“We are fortunate the juror could come back so we could complete the case,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. Jurors are the backbone of our justice system.”

On Aug. 25, 2019, Lonnie Holmes and another entered a home at 403 Logan St. while looking to retaliate for a person breaking a car window earlier in the night, according to a release from Thompson. Holmes did not find who he was looking for but found the victim in this case who was not previously involved. Lonnie Holmes held the victim at gunpoint, demanding his phone and passcode to determine if the victim had been involved. Holmes then began to demand the whereabouts of the person he was looking for. Holmes dragged the victim to a back bedroom where he proceeded to tie the victim up. While the victim was tied up, Mr. Holmes struck him multiple times with a crowbar while trying to extract information. Mr. Holmes then partially cut off the finger of the victim. When he did not get the information he sought, Holmes took money and a phone from the victim. He then left the home, leaving the victim tied up in a pool of blood with a partially amputated finger and a 4-5 inch laceration to his head, according to the release.