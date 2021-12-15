The 20th annual Madrigal Feaste took place in person Saturday.

Though it was a scaled back version of pre-COVID-19 feastes, the performances entertained many during two performances in one day. In the past, the Madrigal Feaste has taken place with two shows on back-to-back nights, but as Tonganoxie High School vocal instructor Tom Gifford noted during the afternoon show, some things were done a little differently this year.

Though there was no in-person Feaste in 2020 due to protocols during earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, there still was a banner signifying the 19th Feaste in the “castle” at the Tonganoxie Middle School “castle.” Each year has a different banner, and the 2020 version resembled a Zoom meeting with the various squares representing students.

The medieval feel of the period performance and entertainment has been a Tonganoxie tradition for two decades as students have performed songs and skits whilst serving food to the masses in the commons area.

The 3 p.m. show royalty were King Andrew Colvert and Queen Haven Carpenter, while King Caden Phillips and Queen Madison Schiffelbein were royalty for the 7 p.m. show. Grand Duke was Cooper Jones, while Joseph Fletcher was this year’s jester. Princesses were Rebekah Farrow, Macy Geiger, Sydney Padfield, Ally Albert and Sasi Johnson. Prince was Tristen Bridges and Duke was Ray Makin Duchesses were Willow Cooper and Keerstin McNeely, while Lachlan Bond and Adam Lauderdale were this year’s earls. There also was Countess Josey Bartlett at this year’s Royal Court.

Viscount Alexander Rosamund and Viscountess Olivia Cline were joined by barons Caeder Albert, Alex Cowley, Graham Foley and Jackson McWilliams. Baronesses were Chloe Ferguson and Madeline Funk. Baronetesses were Emma Skelley and Abby Vick. Baronet was AJ Washington. Sir Zachary Fisher and Sir Jacob Smith were in the Royal Court alongside Lady Santiana Garcia, Lady Caroline Keene, Lady Trinity Bridges and Lady Lilly Breuer.

The Royal Treble Choir (The Ladies and Gentleman in Waiting) were Kasia Baldock, Tyler Baldwin, Makinsey Bell, Marissa Bowlin, Taylor Brents, Lady Katherine Cook, Katherine Denholm, Katelyn Dunn, Madeline Funk, Anna Heskett, Alaina Lorfing, Daisy Price, Lilly Rausch, Kylie Rightmire, Alaina Rogers, Kyndal Romero, Olivia Rowand, Emma Schmidt, Jaylynn Sparks and Khrisalyn Wright.

The Royal Concert Choir (Servers of the Feast) were Jace Banister, Andrew Colvert, Marina Duran-Diaz, Joseph Duvall, Samantha Edwards, Sarah Funk, Abigail Greco, Tamille Lyles-Morain, Ashlynn McDonald, Taylor McWilliams, Emma Myers, Kaela Prouty, Emma Schmidt, Alexander Smith and Thomas Wright.

Carolyn Day again served as organizer and accompanist. Amanda Cline was the Royal Scribe and Steve Harrell had the task of turning the dark ages into light. Jeremy Albert was Lord of the Sound, Kirsten Baggett Robinson was Original Jester Royal Artist and Ken and Susan Freemyer donors of “Hairy, Too” which is the boar’s head. Mary Dial was props mistress and Linda Vernon provided donation of the podium. Royal Throne Builders were David Hudson, Dylan Marquis, Thomas Wright and Tammy Hudson.

The Concert Choir performed “A Song to You I Sing,” a “Festive Madrigal” and “Come, Let’s Begin.”

The Treble Choir performed “Jazzy Bells,” “Rondelay-Oh” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Finally, the Chieftain Singers performed “Fair Phyllis I Saw,” “Carol of the Bells” and “The Parting Glass” with soloist Caden Phillips.

Saturday’s performances consisted of five fanfares: The Prologue, The Procession of Singers, The Wassail Bowl, The Flaming Dessert and The Royal Concert.