Tonganoxie High basketball teams earned a sweep Tuesday night in Kansas City, Kan., against Turner.

The girls won in a rout, 49-11, while the boys pulled away in the second half for a 56-37 victory.

For the Tonganoxie girls, it was another fast start, as the Chieftains outscored the Golden Bears, 11-0, in the first quarter. Turner’s first points came with 6:53 left in the second quarter with two free throws. The first Turner field goal came with 4:34 left before halftime.

The victory moved Tonganoxie to 2-1 overall on the season. THS has won two consecutive non-conference games, but returns to Frontier League play Friday at Eudora. EHS is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play. The Cards, now No. 8 in Class 4A, fell to Basehor-Linwood, 47-45, in the season opener, but then routed Harmon, 80-8, and Turner, 65-14, before outlasting Bonner Springs, 54-38, in EHS’ league opener. EHS played undefeated and No. 4 Paola on Tuesday, but a score was not immediately available.

Tonganoxie is 0-1 in Frontier League play, as THS lost its opener to Louisburg, the No. 2 team in 4A.

THS boys carry momentum of halftime buzzer beater in victory

Tonganoxie let a 15-5 advantage shrink to two after Turner’s 8-0 run in the second quarter, but the Chieftains responded and then got a highlight reel right before halftime.

Mikey Conroy corralled a rebound about halfway between the elbow and the sideline with 3.7 seconds and then went coast-to-coast in transition. He put up the layup with about 0.4 seconds left on the clock. His buzzer beater put Tonganoxie up, 28-20, at halftime.

That lead continued to build in the second half before the Chieftains eventually came away with a 56-37 victory.

Tonganoxie improved to 4-0 with the victory. The Chieftains are No. 2 in 4A in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association poll and will play No. 7 Eudora on Friday at EHS. Eudora was 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play heading into Tuesday’s game against undefeated Paola, which was No. 6 in the latest KBCA poll.

Eudora lost, 49-40, in the season opener against No. 4 Basehor-Linwood (5A) and then defeated Turner (65-14) and Bonner Springs (57-28).

Tonganoxie girls 49, Turner 11

Score by quarters

Tonganoxie 11 21 14 2 — 49

Turner 0 7 2 2 — 11

Tonganoxie boys 56, Turner 37

Score by quarters

Tonganoxie 15 13 16 12 — 56

Turner 5 15 8 9 — 37