Tonganoxie High boys wrestlers will be home Saturday for the Randy Starcher Memorial Invitational.

The meet starts at 9 a.m. at the THS gymnasium. Teams coming to town for the tourney are Boonville (Mo.), Eudora, Independence, Lansing, Louisburg, Piper, Frontenac, West Plains (Mo.) and Piper.

The THS girls team, meanwhile, will be at a meet Saturday at Basehor-Linwood. Other teams there with BLHS and Tonganoxie will be Olathe Northwest, Turner, Willard, Olathe East, Olathe South, Free State, Leavenworth, Prairie View, Dodge City, Pittsburg, Fort Scott, Seaman, Washburn Rural, JC Harmon, Olathe North, Marshall, Lansing, Gardner-Edgerton, Sabetha, Burlington, Emporia, Holton, Lawrence High, Baldwin, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Bonner Springs, Shawnee Mission South, Olathe West and Spring Hill. That meet starts at 9 a.m. at the BLHS gymnasium.

Both teams will be competing in double duals Thursday at Ottawa against OHS and Santa Fe Trail before Saturday’s tournaments.

Matches start at 5 p.m.

Tonganoxie competed in a dual against Pittsburg on Thursday on Senior Night at THS.

The boys won against the Purple Dragons, 46-18, while the girls lost, 36-30.