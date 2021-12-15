The Tonganoxie school district will go to masks optional for all campuses when school resumes for a new semester Jan. 4.

The USD 464 school board approved Superintendent Loren Feldkamp’s recommendation to move to masks optional in the new year.

The district went to masks optional in the high school some weeks ago, but remained with mandatory masking in the elementary and middle schools.

With COVID-19 vaccines continuing to be more readily available to younger populations, and COVID-19 numbers continuing to be favorable, the district is making the mandate change, which also could change back if numbers warrant it.

Next THS upgrade phase to start next week

McGownGordon will finish up with the new Tonganoxie High School learning center next week and soon be creating a new construction site for the athletics center where a portion of the current THS east campus currently stands.

The move for faculty and staff will begin soon, with students to start the new semester in the new learning center.

The construction company will move Monday from the east and west campus sites and relocate the next day to a job trailer behind the new gymnasium and new commons area, which will be east of the main THS gymnasium.

Initial demolition work on existing east campus not included in the new THS campus will start Dec. 23, with fencing for the athletics phase to go up Dec. 27.

Abatement of the east campus will begin that same day, with demolition on the existing east campus to start Jan. 11. West campus abatement is set to start Jan. 4 and then footings and foundations work for the new athletics center east of the current main gymnasium to start March 25.

West campus renovations are expected to be completed in June or early July.

The new fitness/wellness addition, which includes the new gymnasium, should be finished up this coming November.