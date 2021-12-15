School board members at Monday’s Tonganoxie USD 464 board meeting approved personnel recommendations for this month.

Contracts/work agreements were approved for: Michaela Banks, Tonganoxie Elementary School special education pararprofessional; Marie Bower, Tonganoxie High School English for speakers of other languages aide; Korbin Riedel, THS girls assistant wrestling coach; Jonny Trowbridge, THS girls assistant wrestling coach.

Resignations were approved for Lindsey Harnden, TES special education para; Carlie Smith, THS girls assistant wrestling coach; and Angel Vautour, THS special education para.

Retirements were approved for: Mary Beth Nelson, THS special education transition teacher (May 2022); and Sherri Spade, THS math teacher (May 2022).