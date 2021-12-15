Today's news

Tonganoxie USD 464 work agreements OK’d

Here's a look at the entrance to the new Tonganoxie USD 464 offices at West Haven Baptist Church. The office will be at the church, likely for the next two years, as construction continues at Tonganoxie High School.

By Shawn Linenberger

December 15, 2021

School board members at Monday’s Tonganoxie USD 464 board meeting approved personnel recommendations for this month.

Contracts/work agreements were approved for: Michaela Banks, Tonganoxie Elementary School special education pararprofessional; Marie Bower, Tonganoxie High School English for speakers of other languages aide; Korbin Riedel, THS girls assistant wrestling coach; Jonny Trowbridge, THS girls assistant wrestling coach.

Resignations were approved for Lindsey Harnden, TES special education para; Carlie Smith, THS girls assistant wrestling coach; and Angel Vautour, THS special education para.

Retirements were approved for: Mary Beth Nelson, THS special education transition teacher (May 2022); and Sherri Spade, THS math teacher (May 2022).

