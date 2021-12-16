Wednesdays storms and high winds have led to school cancellations in Tonganoxie USD 464 for the second consecutive day.

Evergy crews continued to work on restoring power to Tonganoxie middle and elementary school into the early hours Friday morning, but

Tonganoxie USD 464 released a statement on social media about 9:45 p.m. Thursday that the district plannned to have classes at TES and TMS on Friday, but if power isn't restored by 5:30 a.m. Classes would be canceled for a second consecutive day.

High winds Thursday caused downed power lines in the area. USD 464 officials canceled all classes in the district due to the outages at TES and TMS.

Tonganoxie High School will continue with a moving/remote day as originally planned for Friday. When students return to classes in the new year at THS, they'll do so in the new two-story learning center west of the performing arts center on the THS campus.

The high winds caused a downed power line near Starla Court and Washington Street near the TMS exit Thursday.

Tonganoxie had three outages affecting 27 customers as of about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, with one being in the area of the TES and TMS.

In total, Evergy had 1,721 active outages in its coverage areas in Kansas and Missouri affecting 13,150 customers.

"We continue to experience a high number of outages related to extreme wind damage," a message on the Evergy site reads. "Our crews are making significant and steady progress towards getting customers restored. Restoration times are still unavailable at this time due to the extent of the storms but as crews get to a site, the map will reflect they are onsite. Expect delayed restoration times."