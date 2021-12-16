Tonganoxie High volleyball players posted some of the best statistics among area competitors this past season.

Junior Kylie Vandervoort, an all-Frontier League honorable mention, was second in the league and sixth in the district in digs with 458 on the season. Fellow junior Amanda Cline finished the season fourth overall in the Frontier League in hitting with a .293 percentage and seventh in blocking with 67 blocks.

Sophomore Bailey Poje finished first in the league and first in the district with 458 digs, while fellow sophomore Kasia Baldock was fourth in the league and seventh in the district for assists with 723. She also was eighth in the league for aces with 39.

Lucy Rieke, an all-league honorable mention selection, was 11th in the league in kills with 247 and hitting percentage of .244. She also was 12th in the league in blocks with 45.

Tonganoxie finished the season at 14-24. The Chieftains had fourth-place finishes at both the Rossville and Tonganoxie invitationals.