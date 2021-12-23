A Leavenworth County resident in their late 30s or early 40s was one of the latest COVID-19-related deaths, according to statistics the Leavenworth County Health Department released Monday.

The person was in the 35-44 age range, one of two COVID-19 deaths reported in the latest one-week span. The other involved someone in the 75-84 range. Their now have been 86 known deaths in Leavenworth County since the pandemic started.

Four people were being hospitalized as of Monday, with all being unvaccinated patients. During the one-week span, there were 227 new positive community cases, with 176 involving unvaccinated people and 51 involving vaccinated people. There also were 225 community recoveries and 253 active cases LCHD was monitoring as of Monday, up by one from the previous week.

The most active cases this past week were among people ages 25-34 (58) and then ages 55-64 (44), adults 35-44 (41) and youths 10-17 (40).

Tonganoxie, meanwhile, jumped in active cases by 20, from 13 to 33. Basehor increased by eight (47-59), while Leavenworth was down by nearly 30, from 108 to 79. Lansing also saw a drop, from 42 to 35.

The health department has administered 40,349 vaccinations so far, with about 500 new vaccinations administered in the past week. The previous number was 39,863 on Dec. 13. The next LCHD statistics release will be Wednesday, Dec. 29, instead of this coming Monday due to Christmas holiday.