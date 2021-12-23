Archive for Thursday, December 23, 2021
Tonganoxie City Council approves liquor sale expansion
December 23, 2021
Tonganoxie City Council said yes Monday to an earlier start to Sunday liquor sales in the city.
The council unanimously approved the change, which would mean sales could start at 9 a.m. instead of the current noon start. Recent changes in state law allows for cities to change operating times. Time must be allowed for any protest petitions, which means the new hours wouldn’t take effect for about two months.
