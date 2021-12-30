A 32-year-old Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced to probation recently in Leavenworth County District Court after pleading to interference with law enforcement in the process of serving a search warrant.

On Aug. 9, 2018, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies were serving a search warrant on a residence and all parties inside needed to exit, according to a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Eddy Loggins was hiding in the residence, according to Thompson. Deputies found Loggins in the attic, but he refused to comply with deputies commands.

The Kansas Highway Patrol then sent in its K-9 unit.

Upon doing this and a struggle with deputies, Loggins fell through the ceiling and into the living room of the residence. Deputies were finally able to detain Loggins.

Judge Gerald Kuckelman sentenced him to probation.

“When he went and hid, failing to cooperate, his plans fell through,” Thompson said. “He just made his life harder. We are grateful for the work our law enforcement does. They do not get enough credit for the hard work they do.”