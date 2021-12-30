25 years ago: Jan. 1, 1996

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recently listed 10 sites in Leavenworth County that had either resolved contamination problems or were in the phase of clean-up.

The front page is 1996 - The Year in Review. Highlights of the year included: Danielle Boatwright, 1st Runner Up, Miss USA; a Blackhawk helicopter fights a grass fire; The Moving Wall, a Vietnam Vets memorial; Williams Natural Gas pipeline explosion.

50 years ago: Dec. 30, 1971

The end of the year was noted in the Mirror with well wishes from local businesses such as Lenahan’s Garage, Curry’s Sinclair Service, Betty’s Cut & Curl Salon, Quisenberry Furniture, Hunter’s Restaurant, Shilling Electric, Korb Electric, Safety Skate Company, Zoellner’s, Mallonee’s, Sutton-Kolman Ford Sales, and the Western Auto store.

A special request for assistance was made for the Kirkpatrick family of Reno whose house burned down on Christmas Day while they were out of town.

Leavenworth Mutual was offering a free Cory percolator for those opening a new account of $250 or more.

A quart of eggnog was 59 cents at IGA Food Store.

75 years ago: Dec. 26, 1946

The new highway is our major story of 1946 with several local stories making the front page, describing meat shortages, a mad dog scare and an electric rate reduction. All of that, and more, can be read in our Year in Review.

Ken Morey, young son of Virgil Morey has come up with a way to avoid overflow on Christmas stockings. He cut off the foot of his grandmother’s sock and attached a bucket to hold all the extra goodies.

Sacred Heart Church has a bell that was brought from St. Louis about 1910, weighing 1500 pounds and costing $300. When rung, it can be heard for at least five or six miles out of town. It’s a nice sound that may be missed by many of us someday.

There is an old Missouri saying that goes, “If ice will bear a man before Christmas, it will not bear a mouse afterwards.” It remains to be seen what kind of winter lies ahead for us. Eventually, we will head to Ground Hog Day with another animal prediction.

Coyotes need to be on the lookout for three big hunts planned on January 1 in the area in and around McLouth. Coyotes are doing considerable damage to livestock on farms and are considered predators. The animals better hope for a big snowstorm so the round up gets cancelled.

Many of merchants and professional men are wishing Tonganoxie residents and readers a happy, prosperous, and peaceful new year for 1947. The Mirror has had a pretty good year despite rising costs, and shortages of help and paper. Happy New Year to one and all.

100 years ago: Dec. 29, 1921

Armed with a search warrant issued from Justice Needham’s court, City Marshal Love accompanied by Deputy Sheriff Stringfellow, raided a house in the west part of town Monday afternoon in search of corn whiskey. A thorough search of the house and outbuildings as well as some corn shocks in the yard was made, but no “hootch” was found. The occupant of the house explained that a small corn grinder he had was used for grinding corn for his old horse, and the barrel in which there was some ground corn, was used to soak the corn in before feeding to his toothless animal. Several empty bottles that had contained corn whiskey were found. As no still was in evidence no arrest was made.

125 years ago: Dec. 31, 1896

The new creamery will open Jan. 4. Routes are being arranged in all directions. Everything indicates that farmers are taking considerable interest in the opening and will bring in milk sufficient to make the expense of operation light.

Last month, the Reno creamery paid 16 cents for butter fats. The Lawrence creamery 14, and Eudora 13. The board of directors of the Tonganoxie Creamery, have decided to guarantee 15 cents per pound of butter fats, and if more can be realized of course, the patrons will get it. In addition, patrons will receive seventy five percent of thew amount they deliver, in skimmed milk.

Prices realized for butter in Tonganoxie, are from ten to fifteen cents a pound. This guarantee assures the local top market price and saves all the labor of making the butter at home. The farmer who cannot realize but ten or fifteen cents a pound for his butter, cannot afford to stick to the old way.

All Academy students take notice that school begins on next Monday, the 4th instead of Tuesday as announced two weeks ago. New students are expected with the new year.

The literature class will shortly take up George Eliot’s Silas Marner for critical study.

Those who are looking forward to taking the examination for teacher’s certificates, will do well to examine the course we offer.

A lecturer with an X ray outfit is expected to visit the Academy shortly. Come and see things that have never before been beholden by mortals.

The second meeting of the Nocturnal Luminaries will occur one week from tomorrow night An interesting programme is provided. The subject for debate is, “Shall the colored people be sent back to Africa.” All interested come.