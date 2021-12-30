Tonganoxie High School students soon will be attending classes in a brand new space.

Classes resume after winter break Tuesday, with many of those classes taking place in the new two-story learning center on the THS campus.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place Oct. 7, 2020, for the new academic space, which was part of a $51.4 million bond issue that USD 464 voters passed to fund the major upgrades to the THS campus.

Work on the learning center finished up in late November, with faculty and staff making the move this month in preparation for students to begin classes in the second semester next week.

Crews next will be working on tearing down much of the long-standing school east of the THS gymnasium to make way for a new wellness wing and commons area.

A liquidation auction took place earlier this month for several THS kitchen items. A community giveaway of some furniture and other items also took place Thursday for churches, organizations and other groups and the general public.

An community open house at the learning center is being planned for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2.