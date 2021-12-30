Archive for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Tonganoxie Public Library offering multiple game sessions

Tonganoxie Public Library, 217 E. Fourth St.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

December 30, 2021

Bingo, Bunco and dominoes all are offered on varying days each month at the Tonganoxie Public Library.

Patrons can visit the library at 1 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month for Bingo. Then, from 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month the library offers Bunco. Finally, from 1-3 p.m. every Friday, visitors may gather for some organized playing of dominoes.

