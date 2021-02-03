25 years ago: Jan. 31, 1996

The Tonganoxie School District 464 held a meeting on Monday, Jan. 22, and heard an overview presentation of the Professional Development Plan (PDP). The PDP is a plan designed to encourage teacher growth and integration of new ideas into the classroom rather than receiving in-service points for idle seat time spent at committee meetings and staff development programs. The plan was developed by teachers and approved by teachers.

Mark Albert and Steven Skeet placed first and second (respectively) in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) “Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program.” The two now have a chance to win more than $20,000 in scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C.

50 years ago: Feb. 4, 1971

The Leavenworth County Beef Association’s annual meeting was attended by 165 persons and elected Bill New as president for next year.

February was Boy Scout month with Patrol activities including window displays, skit preparations for the Court of Honor and front page photos of Mike and Rick Reischmann for earning their Catholic Church Ad Altare Dei Award.

The miserable gray skied, cold, and sleet weather also made front page news with a photo that captured the conditions.

The Tonganoxie Mirror’s new printing press had been in use eight months and it was creating challenges to the staff.

The quote of the day, “These days the whole world comes right into the house, and people know more about children starving in Africa than about the neighbors a few miles away.” May Sarton

75 years ago: Jan. 31, 1946

Chairman of the county school reorganization committee, Charles E. Miller, has recommended that Leavenworth county schools be divided as proposed by the state. The plan would divide the county into six school districts along rural high school lines with one board to serve the territory. Schools with just a few pupils would be consolidated. It is important to note that schools with enrollment less than ten students do not receive state aid. This plan would help with expenses for those districts.

The residence on the Laming Stranger Farm burned to the ground this week as high winds whipped the flames of the two-story residence. This is a very bad time to be without a home for the family of Mr. F.C. Jones. They are currently staying with a son who lives out in the county. The house is north of US 40 two miles east of Tonganoxie.

All drug stores in Leavenworth county have stocked the remarkable bowel cleaning medicine known as ERB-HELP. One man reported that after his bowels were cleansed, his constant headaches stopped and his pimply face was cleared. Sounds like a miracle. Get some today.

The Royal Theatre is showing “Anchors Aweigh” starring Frank Sinatra, Kathryn Grayson and Gene Kelly. All stars and songs will be in fabulous Technicolor. There’s always a good show at the Royal.

100 years ago: Feb. 3, 1921

The road leading out of Tonganoxie east from the paved street, has been closed a mile from the city limits for some time, to permit the building of two bridges.

Since the only other road leading out of Tonganoxie is the Fort to Fort road now torn up by the graders, it seriously handicaps all traffic in and out of Tonganoxie from the east.

The road closed is now badly needed but there is little hope of it being opened because the county commissioners and the board of Stranger township are in a controversy over which body shall bear the expense of grading for two bridges now being constructed. To get the muddle untied the Tonganoxie Commercial Club recently appealed to the State Highway Engineer for his assistance in getting the grading done so that the road would soon be again opened.

Foster Laming left Monday evening for Salina, to attend a convention of the managers of Independent Telephone Companies.

If you should see a yellow streak going up the street or along the country roads, you will know it is Doc Barber in his newly painted car. It is not Doc that is yellow but the car. You know Doc is the fellow to doctor your car’s electric troubles.

125 years ago: Feb. 6, 1896

Hawk Hollow school, two miles Southeast of Tonganoxie was burned to the ground at an early hour this morning. At half past five this morning, Al Hallenbeck, who lives a mile away, saw the building in flames, the roof falling in.

The building is insured for $600. And the desks and books for $200. The district owned the books and recently bought new ones. Tramps are in habit of breaking open window in school houses and is supposed this is the cause of the conflagration.

Fairmount Features — Humphreys Bros. will plant the quarter section north of town to apple trees this spring.

Ackerland Actions – Consumption claimed another victim last Friday, in the person of Grandma Crady.

Her remains were followed by a large concourse of friends and relatives, who laid her to rest in the Eagle cemetery last Sunday.