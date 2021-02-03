Tonganoxie High wrestlers have experienced their share of postponements and cancellations with regular-season competition this season due to the pandemic, but now it’s time to direct their attention to the postseason.

Instead of two weekends of postseason in year’s past, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has changed the sizes of each tournament and is spreading it out over four weekends instead of two.

The top four placers at each weight class advance each week for three weeks. The final weekend is the state tournament Feb. 27 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

“The tricky part will be instead of having to be our best for two weeks, it’s four weeks,” coach Brett Delich explained Monday. “Survive and advance to the next week.”

So as long as wrestlers can make the top four each weekend — and keep practicing — they’ll be wrestling for state titles in about a month. COVID-19 protocols have meant cancellations due to quarantines, and that will be the same in the postseason. But now, avoiding exposure and staying healthy will be even more paramount, as rescheduling isn’t an option.

For the THS girls and boys teams, though, wrestlers are peaking at the right time, Delich said, and he’s confident in both squads.

“The girls, they’re ready,” Delich said. “They’re going to do really well. I believe the struggle with them (in the regular season) is finding matches at the correct weight.”

Boys wrestling has four classes: 6A, 5A, 4A and 3-2-1A. For girls wrestling in Kansas, this is only the second year as a varsity sport. Last year their was one class, while this year there are two. Delich said sometimes wrestlers have to compete against opponents who might be at different weights simply because there aren’t as many teams competing with the sport still in its infancy.

As for the boys team, THS is ranked No. 4 in 4A and also could have a big postseason ahead of it.

“The boys are in shape,” Delich said. “The boys and girls are in shape.

“The biggest thing now, this goes for boys and girls, is believe in yourself, believe in your team and have your minds right.”

Tonganoxie teams were scheduled to compete in their regular-season finales Thursday at the THS gymnasium, but COVID-19 protocol forced cancellation of the matches.

It also was scheduled to be Senior Night, so seniors and their parents celebrated Senior Night festivities next door at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the THS campus.

Seniors on the girls team honored at TPAC were Cadence Dare and Jordyn Bosley. Seniors on the boys team recognized during the updated ceremony were Wyatt Harris, Derek Duffett, Nick Lawson and Branden Martin.

The THS girls will compete at 4 p.m. Friday at Burlingame. Other teams there are Baldwin, Burlingame, Mission Valley, Eduora, Bishop Ward, Jeff West, Oskaloosa, Santa Fe Trail, Bishop Miege and Wellsville.

Tonganoxie will compete at noon Saturday at 4A districts in Holton. Other teams there are Atchison, Holton, Royal Valley, Jeff West, Perry-Lecompton and Hayden.

Other district sites are Scott City, Pratt, Rose Hill, Wamego, Santa Fe Trail, Fort Scott and Independence.

Regionals will be 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at Jeff West for the boys and noon Feb. 13 at Rossville for the girls.

Substate is 3 p.m Feb. 19 for the girls at Anderson County, while substate for the boys is noon Feb. 20 at Chanute for the boys.

State will be Feb. 26 for the girls and Feb. 27 for the boys in Salina.

Delich reiterated the importance of mental toughness as the teams try — and hope — to navigate four full weekends of wrestling.

“Just believe in yourself and trust in yourself,” he said. “Self-doubt is a bad thing. If you have that, bad things can happen sometimes.”