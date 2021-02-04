The Leavenworth County Health Department continues to accept online applications from residents interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, though demand continues to outweigh supply.

As is the case for many counties throughout state and region, the number of vaccinations currently available is below anticipated plans for future distribution.

LCHD posted on social media that it has plans for vaccinating between 7,000 and 7,500 people per week when a sufficient supply of a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

As of now, Leavenworth County is allocated about 900 doses per week.

The county received 2,100 vaccines total as of Monday’s COVID-19 reports, with all but about 70 administered so far.

Some 5,200 people have used the online form to express interest in receiving the vaccination as of last week.

The Leavenworth County Health Department is in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan. Included in the phase are people 65 and older, those who live or work in a congregate setting, high-contact critical workers and all vaccinated people prioritized in previous phases.

On Thursday, LCHD had a vaccination clinic where 500 people 65 or older received the vaccine. The people who took part in this clinic expressed interest in receiving the vaccine through the online form available at leavenworthcounty.org.

People who are 65 or older and do not have access to a computer can call the Leavenworth County Council on Aging, 913-684-0777, to add their information to the COVID-19 vaccine list.

Family members can use their email address to sign-up relatives that do not have access to a computer. Email addresses are used for notification regarding when appointment times are set for residents to receive the vaccine.

The Council on Aging also offers transportation to vaccination appointments for $1 per round trip.