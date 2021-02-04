Area libraries have teamed up with the National World War I Museum and Memorial for a virtual discussion about the 1918 flu pandemic and exploration of what people today can learn from that moment in U.S. history.

In 1918-19, America weathered and survived a pandemic that claimed more than 600,000 lives in the United States.

Lora Vogt of the national WWI museum and the Northeast Kansas libraries will have a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Moderated by Rimsie McConiga, reporter at the Platte County Citizen, there will be an opportunity to submit questions at your Zoom registration and the libraries also invite questions to be submitted to herebefore@basehorlibrary.org by tomorrow. A live “chat” submission of questions will also be provided at the end of the discussion.

This program is a partnership with the public libraries in Atchison, Basehor, Bonner Springs, Lansing, Leavenworth, Linwood and Tonganoxie.

For more information, contact the Tonganoxie Public Library at 913-845-3281.