The Tonganoxie High girls wrestling team placed fifth at a Division II district tournament Friday at Burlingame and qualified all six of it wrestlers for regionals next Saturday at Rossville.

THS junior Taylor Lux (8-2) won the open 109-pound weight class, while sophomore Madison Daniels (1-6) placed fourth at 115.

Senior Jordyn Bosley (3-7) placed fourth at 132, as did senior Cadence Dare (8-8) at 138 and freshman Holly Bates (4-5) at 143.

Sophomore Holly Colvert (10-2) won the 191 district title with a victory against Mission Valley freshman Emma Slade (4-5).

The top four placers in each weight class advance to regionals. Qualifiers from seven other district tournaments — at Hoisington, Cimarron, Rose Hill, Council Grove, Marysville, Osawatomie and Independence — will join the Burlingame qualifiers at four regionals Feb. 13.

Qualifiers from Burlingame and Marysville districts will compete at the Rossville regional, while Hoisington and Cimarron district qualifiers will compete at the Trego (Wakeeney) regional. Rose Hill and Council Grove qualifiers will compete at the Towanda-Circle regional and then Osawatomie and Independence qualifiers will be at the Burlington regional.

All regional meets are set to start at noon Feb. 13.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at regionals will compete at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Ellis and Anderson County regionals.

THS qualifiers will compete at the ACHS regional in Garnett.