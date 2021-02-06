Efforts to extend a five-game winning streak will have to wait for the Tonganoxie High boys basketball team.

Tonganoxie’s Frontier League home game Friday against Bonner Springs was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. Other games postponed as of now are Monday at Spring Hill, Tuesday at Jeff West in Meriden and Feb. 12 at Baldwin.

Tonganoxie athletics director Cody Witte will work to reschedule games later this month. The schedule after next week currently is Feb. 15 against Hayden, Feb. 19 at Paola, Feb. 13 against Bishop Ward and Feb. 26 at Lansing.

THS moved to 9-3 on the season Feb. 2 with a 61-53 road victory in Topeka against Shawnee Heights.

The Chieftains fell behind early and trailed, 19-10, early in the second quarter. But Tonganoxie got in the groove with a run of its own and took a 29-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Tonganoxie built its lead just into double figures in the second half before the T-Birds got to within 1 at 46-45 and then 49-48.

The Chieftains, though, held on late and gave THS coach Phil Jones his first victory against his alma mater. Tonganoxie lost its first three meetings under Jones, including a six-point loss in December in Tonganoxie. But THS returned the favor on Shawnee Heights’ home court.

Rylee Beach led THS with a game-high 22 points, including a huge night from beyond the arc. Beach made 6 three-pointers and was 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Heston Robbins scored 15 and Dallas Bond 14. Blake Poje scored 7 and Tamar Brown 3 in the victory.

Nathan Pewe and Harvey Davis Jr. led the T-Birds with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Tonganoxie shot nearly 48% from the field, while Shawnee Heights shot nearly 39%.

The difference in the game came at the free-throw line, where THS went 13-for-15 and Shawnee Heights went 5-for-11.

The T-Birds scored 24 points off turnovers to the Chieftains’ 13, but THS held the advantage in second-chance points, 10-4.