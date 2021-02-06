Tonganoxie earned some hardware in what is hoped to be a monthlong postseason march Saturday at a Class 4A boys wrestling district tournament in Holton.

Tonganoxie had been in second place heading into the finals, but THS made up ground on host Holton during the championship round.

With many matches pitting Chieftain wrestlers against Wildcats in the final round, Tonganoxie was able to make up ground and eventually pull ahead.

THS finished with 248.5 points, while Holton finished second with 246.5.

Perry-Lecompton placed third (129), Hayden fourth (100.5), Atchison fifth (90), Royal Valley sixth (48) and Jeff West seventh (47).

THS had 13 wrestlers compete Saturday, all of whom advanced to next Friday.

Brock Coleman (106), Braeden Moore (113), Grayson Sonntag (126), Noah Bailey (132), Nick Lawson (138), Derek Duffett (145), Gabe Bailey (152) and Connor Bruch (170) all won individual titles at districts.

Colton Brusven (160) and Branden Martin (195) placed second in their respective weight classes, while Hunter Benedict (182) placed third and Presley Herig (120) and Cooper Jones (285) placed fourth.

Tonganoxie is open at 220, so that’s the only weight class the Chieftains won’t have a participant next week at Jeff West.

Tonganoxie currently is second place at regionals with a team score of 203.5. Holton leads the tournament with 240.5 points.

The top four placers at each weight class advance to regionals. The top four in each class at regionals will then advance to substate, with the top four at each weight then moving on to state.