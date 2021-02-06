Archive for Saturday, February 6, 2021

Tonganoxie High boys wrestling competing at Holton; livestream available

A wrestler appears to be flying in this photo from the Randy Starcher Memorial Invitational last month at Tonganoxie High. THS boys and girls wrestling teams return to action with junior varsity competition this week and varsity later next week.

By Shawn Linenberger

February 6, 2021

Tonganoxie High boys wrestling is in Class 4A district action today at Holton.

The Chieftains are competing in one of eight district tournaments today. The top four placers in each weight class will advance to regional action this coming Friday at Jeff West.

Today’s action can be found via livestream thanks to our sports partner Chieftain Wrestling Livestream. To view matches, visit chieftainwrestlinglivestream.com and click on the District No. 5 livestream link.

