Tonganoxie High boys wrestling is in Class 4A district action today at Holton.

The Chieftains are competing in one of eight district tournaments today. The top four placers in each weight class will advance to regional action this coming Friday at Jeff West.

Today’s action can be found via livestream thanks to our sports partner Chieftain Wrestling Livestream. To view matches, visit chieftainwrestlinglivestream.com and click on the District No. 5 livestream link.