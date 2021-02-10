Second Harvest's mobile food delivery originally scheduled for Thursday in Tonganoxie has been canceled due to cold weather.

The pickup generally is the second Thursday of each month. Produce and other grocery food items are available to all residents at each of the pickups. People are limited to five family boxes per vehicle. The next pickup now will be 10 a.m. March 11 at Cornerstone Family Worship, 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40.