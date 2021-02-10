25 years ago: Feb. 7, 1996

Danielle Boatwright, Miss Kansas 1996, competed against 50 of the country’s most beautiful women in the Miss USA pageant on Feb. 2 and took home the first runner-up award. At one point, the six semi-finalists faced questions they drew blindly from a fishbowl. Boatwright was asked what the one thing was that she did not understand about men. Boatwright then did something no other contestant was able to do throughout the entire contest – she made the audience laugh. She answered the question by stating prodingly, “the one thing I can’t figure out, you’re really messy, very very messy.” She then suggested that guys should work a little harder on being neater.

50 years ago: Feb. 11, 1971

There was a local K-State extension Swine Disease presentation this week at Mutual Savings and Loan to help educate local producers on disease control to combat the 25% loss rate from birth to market.

The editorial section covered the historical note of when Abraham Lincoln visited Leavenworth and stayed at the local Delahay Farm 3-1/2 miles northeast of Tonganoxie.

The quote for the week, “One must never forget when misfortunes come, it is quite possible they are saving one from something else; or, when you make some mistake it may eventually serve you better than the best-advised decision. Life is a whole, and no part can be separated from the rest.” Winston Churchill.

75 years ago: Feb. 7, 1946

Carrie Nation grab your axe! It looks like a battle will be waged between the Democrats and Republicans over dry laws in the state. The two parties are proposing various amendments to repeal the ages old liquor laws in the Sunflower state. There is an opinion that the dry position is not so certain any longer as men return from far ports of calls and remote islands where alcohol poured freely. When the question was posed to the governor asking for a special session to discuss, his answer was a firm NO. We will keep you updated on the efforts for and against.

Dorothy Papenhausen became the bride of George Stewart on Saturday night at the Methodist Church in Lawrence. Mr. Stewart has returned from twenty-seven months of service in the Pacific. They will make their home in Lawrence Kansas.

A budding capitalist can live in your home as children across the community will be adding pennies to their piggy banks. These collections will help make America great and continue to open doors of opportunity for all little boys and girls. The Kansas Electric Company hopes you will provide your little ones with banks to save all of their pennies.

Mrs. Thelma Grems is offering private parties and chicken dinners on Sundays. Call for an appointment and enjoy a nice dinner away from your home.

100 years ago: Feb. 10, 1921

Following is the law which is causing the trouble and difference of opinion as to who should build the approaches of two bridges built on the road east of town in Stranger township.

Chapter 98 Laws of 1919. Bridges or culverts on township roads; appropriation; county board shall construct when it costs over $600. Townships shall assist to extent of $400.

Sec. 3 That section 4 of chapter 80 laws of 1917, be amended to read as follows: Sec. 4 That whenever it is necessary to construct or repair any bridge or culvert on a township road in any county of this state, the county engineer’s estimated cost of which will not exceed six hundred dollars the township board of the township in which such bridge or culvert is located shall appropriate from the road fund of such township a sum sufficient to meet the entire expenses of the proposed work, and the township board shall make all contracts for labor, material and other necessary expenses for such construction or repair in the manner provided in this act. When the county engineer’s estimated cost of such work exceeds the sum of $600, the county board shall make an appropriation from the county bridge fund and shall proceed in the same manner as provided in this act and provided that the township board of highway commissioners shall assist in the construction of all bridges on township roads to the extent of $400.

125 years ago: Feb. 13, 1896

Another important real estate transfer was consummated last week. Mr. FE Wellhouse has purchased another tract of land near Tonganoxie to set out another orchard. The land is only a mile from Tonganoxie as the crow flies, northeast. It was owned by Nicholas Hawkins, and the quarter was exchanged in consideration of a fraction over $25 per acre. It took only a few minutes to make this deal.

The land bought by Mr. Wellhouse has one hundred acres under cultivation and aside from being under fence has no other improvements. H.S. Bullard, who has charge of the Summit farm, has already started with improving the new purchase. He has built a bridge over a ravine running through the quarter, and in the spring will set out the cultivated part in trees.

Although Mr. Wellhouse has orchards in several counties, he considers Leavenworth county the best, and has so stated to the writer. This statement is emphasized by the fact that he is setting out all his new orchards in this county.

All the members of the city council were present at the meeting Monday evening. Another application for a building permit was presented by Mrs. McKeehen for a building 25x50 with an addition all to be composed of steel brick siding and roofing. Permit was granted on condition of complying with ordinance on all points not specified in the application. Jake Lash also asked permission to build a shed. Permit was given on same conditions as that of Mrs. McKeehen.

Crawford Moore and eight others presented a petition for opening up the street along the slaughter house, so as to give him a direct outlet to town. Mr. Moore agreed to do all the grading necessary.

The petition was referred to the committee on streets and alleys with full power to act.

Petition was presented for another street lamp at the northwest corner of fifth and Shawnee. This will be the 29th lamp.

Bills aggregating $52 were allowed.

The matter of macadaming Fourth Street was brought up, and the committee on streets and alleys was instructed to ascertain cost of same and the opinion of the tax payers along the street between Main and Green streets.