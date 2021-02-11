Students in Tonganoxie USD 464 won't have classes Friday.

Superintendent Loren Feldkamp announced Thursday afternoon that schools have been canceled due to inclement weather.

The Tonganoxie area is included in a wind chill advisory from midnight to noon Friday. Wind chills are expected to be anywhere from 10-20 degrees below zero.

Actual temperatures are expected to drop down to 3 degrees Friday morning.

Leavenworth public schools also will not have classes Friday due to the weather. The Basehor-Linwood school district