Tonganoxie USD 464 classes canceled Friday due to anticipated inclement weather
February 11, 2021
Students in Tonganoxie USD 464 won't have classes Friday.
Superintendent Loren Feldkamp announced Thursday afternoon that schools have been canceled due to inclement weather.
The Tonganoxie area is included in a wind chill advisory from midnight to noon Friday. Wind chills are expected to be anywhere from 10-20 degrees below zero.
Actual temperatures are expected to drop down to 3 degrees Friday morning.
Leavenworth public schools also will not have classes Friday due to the weather. The Basehor-Linwood school district
