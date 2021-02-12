Archive for Friday, February 12, 2021

Black History Month scavenger hunt taking place at library

By Shawn Linenberger

February 12, 2021

Youths can learn more about Black History Month with a scavenger hunt at Tonganoxie Public Library.

Throughout February, youths can come to the circulation desk at the library, 217 E. Fourth St., and pick up a game card. They can then search for clues at the library. Participants will receive a mystery prize for playing.

