Archive for Friday, February 12, 2021
Black History Month scavenger hunt taking place at library
February 12, 2021
Youths can learn more about Black History Month with a scavenger hunt at Tonganoxie Public Library.
Throughout February, youths can come to the circulation desk at the library, 217 E. Fourth St., and pick up a game card. They can then search for clues at the library. Participants will receive a mystery prize for playing.
