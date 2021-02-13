Tonganoxie High boys wrestling burns midnight oil on way to regional title

Wrestling postseason tournaments are one-day events this year with the COVID-19 pandemic for Kansas high schools, but Friday’s Class 4A boys regional at Jeff West technically was a two-day affair.

The tourney started Friday afternoon in Meriden, but wrestling continued into the early morning.

When all matches finally concluded, Tonganoxie High headed home with another championship plaque and several individual qualifiers.

THS won regionals with 225 points. The Chieftains outlasted fellow Frontier League member Ottawa, which scored 175.5 for second, and Holton, the team THS finished ahead of by two points at districts, which placed third with 171.5.

Tonganoxie advanced 10 wrestlers on to substate this coming Friday: Brock Coleman (first at 106), Braeden Moore (first at 113), Grayson Sonntag (first at 126), Noah Bailey (third at 132), Nick Lawson (third at 138), Derek Duffett (second at 145), Gabe Bailey (first at 152), Colton Brusven (second at 160), Hunter Benedict (third at 182) and Branden Martin (first at 195).

Connor Bruch (fifth at 170) and Cooper Jones (fifth at 285) also placed at regionals, but the top four at regionals in each weight class advance to substate.