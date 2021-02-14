Tonganoxie USD 464 classes a no-go again Monday due to impending weather; area is in wind chill warning

Students in Tonganoxie USD 464 won't have classes again Monday.

Superintendent Loren Feldkamp announced Sunday that schools would be canceled again due to inclement weather. Friday classes were called off Friday due to the extremely cold temperatures.

Tonganoxie is in a wind chill warning until 6 p.m. Monday. Wind chills are expected to drop to as low as 30 degrees below zero.

The area also was in a wind chill advisory Friday.

Actual temperatures are expected to drop down to -5 degrees Monday morning.

There were no Tonganoxie High basketball games Friday at Baldwin because Baldwin also had no school Friday and has a district policy of no extra-curricular activities on days when classes are canceled. There was an exception for the BHS wrestling team because the Bulldogs were competing in a postseason tournament. Baldwin was at the Class 4A boys wrestling regional tournament with Tonganoxie on Friday at Jeff West High School in Meriden.