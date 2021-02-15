Tonganoxie USD 464 cancels 3rd consecutive school day due to weather; Genesis Christian Academy also cancels Tuesday classes

The prolonged bitter temperatures are forcing Tonganoxie USD 464 to cancel classes for a third consecutive school day.

District officials announced Monday morning that classes again would not be in session Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Friday classes were canceled Thursday due to the impending low temperatures and then Monday's classes were canceled Sunday as the cold spell pushed on through the weekend.

Genesis Christian Academy had classes Friday, but was not in session Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Officials there announced Monday afternoon that Tuesday classes were canceled for the academy and preschool due to weather and the potential for rolling energy blackouts in the area.

Tonganoxie is in a wind chill warning again, this time until until noon Tuesday. Wind chills are expected to drop to as low as 30 degrees below zero, with the actual temperature expected to drop to -10 degrees in the middle of the morning Tuesday.

The National Weather Service also has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Monday for the area.

The NWS reminds people to plan on slippery road conditions Monday. The cold wind chills could also cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20-30 minutes, according to NWS warnings.

Tonganoxie High basketball games scheduled for Monday against Hayden at home also have been canceled.

There were no Tonganoxie High basketball games Friday at Baldwin because Baldwin also had no school Friday and has a district policy of no extra-curricular activities on days when classes are canceled. There was an exception for the BHS wrestling team because the Bulldogs were competing in a postseason tournament. Baldwin was at the Class 4A boys wrestling regional tournament with Tonganoxie on Friday at Jeff West High School in Meriden.

The Tonganoxie school district has one inclement weather day still built in to its 2020-21 calendar after Tuesday.

The district had four days total for the year, with all three being used during the current cold spell. USD 464 Superintendent Loren Feldkamp told The Mirror on Monday that the district will need to prepare for remote learning if weather forces in-person cancellations beyond a fourth day this school year.