Tonganoxie USD 464 has canceled classes for a fourth consecutive day.

Superintendent Loren Feldkamp announced Tuesday evening that classes again would not be in session Wednesday. Concerns about the potential for more snow and slick roads, as well as rolling blackouts, factored into the decision.

Friday classes were canceled Thursday due to the impending low temperatures and then Monday's classes were canceled Sunday as the cold spell pushed on through the weekend.

Genesis Christian Academy had classes Friday, but was not in session Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Officials there announced Monday afternoon that Tuesday classes were canceled for the academy and preschool due to weather and the potential for rolling energy blackouts in the area.

The Tonganoxie school district has no more inclement weather days still built in to its 2020-21 calendar with Wednesday's closure.

The district had four days total for the year, with all being used during the current cold spell. USD 464 Superintendent Loren Feldkamp told The Mirror on Monday that the district will need to prepare for remote learning if weather forces in-person cancellations beyond a fourth day this school year.