The Tonganoxie High girls wrestling team placed third at a Division II regional tournament Saturday at Rossville and will be sending two members on to substate later this week.

THS finished third with 61 points. Baldwin won the meet with 165 points, while Silver Lake placed third with 84.

Holton placed fourth (56), Santa Fe Trail placed fifth (54), Chapman sixth (52), Rossville seventh (50), Burlingame eighth (49) and Sabetha ninth (38). Atchison County was 10th (32), while Mission Valley and Jeff West tied for 11th with 29.

THS junior Taylor Lux won gold at 109, while sophomore Holly Colvert finished first at 191.

Sophomore Madison Daniels placed fifth at 115 and senior Cadence Dare sixth at 138. Daniels finished her season at 2-8, while Dare ended her final season at 9-11. Jordyn Bosley competed at 132, but did not place. The senior finished the year at 3-9.

“There was some heartbreak in that day,” THS coach Brett Delich said about the Rossville regional. “But the girls did well. A couple matches I thought we could have won, could have punched a couple more tickets (at substate).

“They wrestled their hearts out. They wrestled as hard as they could and sometimes you just come up short.”

Colvert will try to make a return trip to state by finishing in the Top 4 at substate Friday at Anderson County. The sophomore is 12-2 on the year. Lux will take a 10-2 record into the substate in Garnett.

Ellis will be the host for the other substate. Both tournaments start at 3 p.m. Friday. The top four qualifiers at each weight class at substate will advance to state Feb. 26 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.