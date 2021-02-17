Archive for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Knights of Columbus fish fry meals start Friday, to be carry-out this year at Sacred Heart

Knights of Columbus members serve fish during a recent fish fry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The church serves fish on Fridays during the Lenten season each year. Today, Friday, April 15, is the final day this year the church will be serving fish. Shrimp also will be served at the final fish fry.

By Shawn Linenberger

February 17, 2021

Lenten fish fry meals will be available again this year at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with all dinners being carry-out only this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus members will be servicing 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent starting Feb. 19 concluding March 26.

Spiced shrimp and fish dinners will be March 5 and 26. Cost for regular fish dinner dates are $9 for adults and youths 13 and older, $8 for senior citizens 60 and older and $3 for youth ages 5-12.

Cost for spiced shrimp and fish dinner nights are $15 for adults and youths 13 and older, $14 for senior citizens 60 and older and $7 for youth ages 5-12.

