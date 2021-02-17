Knights of Columbus fish fry meals to be carry-out this year at Sacred Heart

Lenten fish fry meals will be available again this year at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with all dinners being carry-out only this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus members will be servicing 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent starting Feb. 19 concluding March 26.

Spiced shrimp and fish dinners will be March 5 and 26. Cost for regular fish dinner dates are $9 for adults and youths 13 and older, $8 for senior citizens 60 and older and $3 for youth ages 5-12.

Cost for spiced shrimp and fish dinner nights are $15 for adults and youths 13 and older, $14 for senior citizens 60 and older and $7 for youth ages 5-12.