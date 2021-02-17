A combination of quarantines and inclement weather have put the brakes on the Tonganoxie High boys basketball season.

Tonganoxie defeated Shawnee Heights, 61-53, on Feb. 2 in Topeka. The victory pushed THS to 9-3 overall and extended Tonganoxie’s winning streak to five games.

THS still has that winning streak, but the boys team hasn’t played a game since that non conference rematch with the T-Birds.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the team went into quarantine and had to postpone games Feb. 5 against Bonner Springs, Feb. 8 at Spring Hill, Feb. 9 against Jeff West at Meriden and Feb. 12 at Baldwin.

Tonganoxie was set to return to action Monday against Hayden at home, but the recent inclement weather thwarted those plans.

THS coach Phil Jones said Tuesday that COVID-19 cases, first in the junior varsity ranks and then on the varsity squad, kept the Chieftains out of practice and games with the quarantine. Tonganoxie had its first practice after quarantine Saturday and then a shootaround Sunday.

As of now, Tonganoxie’s first game back will be 7:30 p.m. today at Spring Hill in the team’s first competition in 17 days and first official Frontier League matchup in five weeks (Jan. 12 against Piper). THS is just 3-1 in league play, but some of the final regular-season games have Frontier League title implications.

The game against the Broncos today will be a crucial one, as both THS and Spring Hill have just one loss. If Tonganoxie can win the game against Spring Hill, which has been rescheduled twice due to COVID-19 quarantines, the Chieftains will be in the driver’s seat for winning a Frontier League crown.

“I told the guys we hold our destiny as far as who wins league,” Jones said.

Tonganoxie’s other remaining league games as of now are Friday at Paola and then Monday against Bonner Springs.

School officials continue to work to reschedule games before postseason play starts, but substate begins March 2.

The final regular-season game likely still will be a game Feb. 26 at Lansing.

Tonganoxie is looking at playing 6 games in 10 days down the stretch. Tonganoxie also is set to play Hayden on Saturday, likely in an afternoon meeting.

Tonganoxie will compete that first week of March in a substate at Baldwin. Other teams in the substate with THS and Baldwin are Eudora and Bishop Miege.