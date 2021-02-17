An exciting shot at the end of regulation this past week pushed the Tonganoxie High girls basketball team into overtime against Jeff West, the comeback Chieftains just couldn’t extend the magic into the extra period at Meriden.

THS senior Morgan Brusven’s three-pointer at the end of regulation tied the game at 50 in a non conference game Feb. 9 against the Tigers, but the Chieftains could only muster 3 points in overtime. Jeff West escaped with a 61-53 victory as Tonganoxie fell to 5-10 on the season.

It was a tough loss for THS, but coach Mitch Loomis said it was one more experience from which the team can learn as the program keeps moving in the right direction.

“I think we’re just in new territory for the girls,” Loomis said. “It’s nice to explain to them the value of one possession in one game when we need one more point or two more points.”

Tonganoxie unfortunately got off to a slow start against the Big Seven opponent. The Tigers jumped out to an 18-5 lead in that first quarter, but Tonganoxie got in a better groove in the second quarter and eventually trimmed a 13-point Jeff West lead to 10 at halftime. The Tigers led, 26-16, at the intermission, but the Chieftains keep chipping away at the lead. It shrunk to seven in the third quarter before Tonganoxie used a 21-point fourth quarter to help eliminate the gap. Tonganoxie actually led late in the game after briefly holding an advantage in the opening minutes of the game, but the Tigers proved to be too much in overtime.

Brusven led scorers with 24, including going 2-for-2 from three-point land. Chyanne Aaaron also was in double figures with 11, while Raegan Seba scored 7, Emma Sunderland scored 5 and Hattie Baldock, Emilie Crowley and Brooklyn Lang each chipped in 2 in the losing effort.

Tonganoxie is back in action at 6 p.m. today at home against Hayden in a makeup game from Monday when inclement weather forced a postponement.

THS then has a Frontier League road matchup with Paola on Friday.

A new game has been added to the schedule as well. THS will play Burlingame at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at home. Tonganoxie then plays its home finale Tuesday against Bishop Ward.

The regular season concludes Feb. 26 at Lansing. All games start at 6 p.m. as of now, with the exception of the Lansing game, which starts at 5:45 p.m.

Loomis said its hoped that the team can add another game, either Saturday or Monday, to get Tonganoxie to the full 20-game regular season.

Tonganoxie is expected to have Ashtin Barnes back this week following concussion protocol, while Brusven is expected to play as well. Brusven suffered a knee hyperextension last week, but should be ready to go today, according to Loomis.

THS enters postseason play the first week in March when Class 4A substate action takes place. Tonganoxie, Baldwin, Eudora and Bishop Miege will compete in a substate tourney at Baldwin.