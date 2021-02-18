Tonganoxie City Council will meet tonight in a meeting rescheduled from earlier in the week.

Council members originally were to meet Tuesday, but the meeting was postponed due to the potential inclement weather and uncertainty of energy reliability with the rise in rolling blackouts.

Thursday’s meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the city council chambers, 303 Bury St. The new council chambers are in the former Tonganoxie Public Library building.

Masks are required for anyone attending the meeting. It also will be live streamed on the city’s YouTube page. Readers can see the meeting agenda here and the city's YouTube page here.