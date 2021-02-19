Holly Colvert is headed back to state.

The Tonganoxie High sophomore finished as substate runner-up Friday at Anderson County.

Colvert, who placed at state last year as a freshman in the first year of girls wrestling as a varsity high school sport, finished second Friday in Garnett in a Division II substate match at 191 pounds.

Colvert, who entered substate with a 12-2 record, pinned Fort Scott sophomore Jaylee Roark in the opening round 61 seconds into the match. She then pinned Baldwin’s Jasmine Renyer in 35 seconds, setting up a championship match against Atchison County senior Tannah Forbes. The Tiger senior earned the title with a pin 1:16 into the first round.

Tonganoxie High junior Taylor Lux also placed at substate.

Lux fell to Eureka sophomore Rylee Shepherd with one second left in the second period in her opening match.

She bounced back in the consolation bracket with a pin of Clay Center’s Alissa Cowling 1:11 into the first period. Fort Scott senior Ryelee Cagle pinned Lux in the next consolation round 17 seconds into the match. Lux bounced back with a pin of Holton freshman Piper Robinson for fifth place. A victory against Cagle would have guaranteed Lux a state berth, but only the top four teams advance to state.

Baldwin won the meet with 129 points, while Fort Scott placed second with 70.

Paola finished third as a team with 67.

Pratt won the other Division II substate Friday.

The Greenbacks scored 92 points at the Ellis substate for first place, while Oakley placed second (64) and Wellington third (61).

Colvert will take a 14-3 record to state this coming Friday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.