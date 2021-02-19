Tonganoxie High girls and boys wrestling teams are competing in Class 4A substate tournaments this weekend.

The Top 4 placers in each weight class will advance to state championships Feb. 26 for the girls in Division II and Feb. 27 for the boys in 4A. Both tournaments will take place at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

THS girls are competing at a Division II substate tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Friday at Anderson County High in Garnett. The boys are competing Saturday at a 4A substate meet at Chanute. That tourney starts at noon Saturday.

Here is a list of first-round matchups for substate qualifiers:

GIRLS

(Division II substate Friday at Anderson County)

109

Taylor Lux, jr., 10-2 vs. Rylee Shepherd, soph., Eureka, 13-5

191

Holly Colvert, soph., 12-2 vs. Jaylee Roark, soph., Fort Scott, 12-9

BOYS

(Class 4A substate Saturday at Chanute)

106

Brock Coleman, soph., 14-3 vs. Kyler Irwin, soph., Labette County, 12-6

113

Braeden Moore, fr., 12-1 vs. AJ Schaffer, fr., Anderson County, 21-6

126

Grayson Sonntag, jr., 20-0 vs. TJ Taylor, jr., Iola, 24-2

132

Noah Bailey, fr., 21-5 vs. Chance Mitzner, jr., Osawatomie, 16-1

138

Nick Lawson, sr., 17-7 vs. Jet Holder, jr., Fort Scott, 28-5

145

Derek Duffett, sr., 15-5 vs. Trenton Smith, jr., Columbus, 31-7

152

Gabe Bailey, jr., 24-1 vs. Jacobi Sharpe, Coffeyville, 21-6

160

Colton Brusven, fr., 14-8 vs. Carson Gleghorn, sr., Paola, 19-5

182

Hunter Benedict, soph., 11-4 vs. Brayden Dillow, sr., Chanute, 24-4

195

Branden Martin, sr., 23-2 vs. Mitchell House, jr., Labette County, 12-9