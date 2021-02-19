Archive for Friday, February 19, 2021
Tonganoxie High wrestling teams at Garnett, Chanute for substate tournaments
February 19, 2021
Tonganoxie High girls and boys wrestling teams are competing in Class 4A substate tournaments this weekend.
The Top 4 placers in each weight class will advance to state championships Feb. 26 for the girls in Division II and Feb. 27 for the boys in 4A. Both tournaments will take place at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.
THS girls are competing at a Division II substate tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Friday at Anderson County High in Garnett. The boys are competing Saturday at a 4A substate meet at Chanute. That tourney starts at noon Saturday.
Here is a list of first-round matchups for substate qualifiers:
GIRLS
(Division II substate Friday at Anderson County)
109
Taylor Lux, jr., 10-2 vs. Rylee Shepherd, soph., Eureka, 13-5
191
Holly Colvert, soph., 12-2 vs. Jaylee Roark, soph., Fort Scott, 12-9
BOYS
(Class 4A substate Saturday at Chanute)
106
Brock Coleman, soph., 14-3 vs. Kyler Irwin, soph., Labette County, 12-6
113
Braeden Moore, fr., 12-1 vs. AJ Schaffer, fr., Anderson County, 21-6
126
Grayson Sonntag, jr., 20-0 vs. TJ Taylor, jr., Iola, 24-2
132
Noah Bailey, fr., 21-5 vs. Chance Mitzner, jr., Osawatomie, 16-1
138
Nick Lawson, sr., 17-7 vs. Jet Holder, jr., Fort Scott, 28-5
145
Derek Duffett, sr., 15-5 vs. Trenton Smith, jr., Columbus, 31-7
152
Gabe Bailey, jr., 24-1 vs. Jacobi Sharpe, Coffeyville, 21-6
160
Colton Brusven, fr., 14-8 vs. Carson Gleghorn, sr., Paola, 19-5
182
Hunter Benedict, soph., 11-4 vs. Brayden Dillow, sr., Chanute, 24-4
195
Branden Martin, sr., 23-2 vs. Mitchell House, jr., Labette County, 12-9
