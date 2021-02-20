Tonganoxie High boys wrestling qualifies 7 for state, finishes as substate runner-up as team

Tonganoxie High will be sending seven wrestlers to the Class 4A state championships next Saturday in Salina on the boys side.

Junior Grayson Sonntag (126), senior Gabe Bailey (152) and senior Brenden Martin (195) all won gold Saturday at a Class 4A substate in Chanute.

Sophomore Brock Coleman (106) and freshman Braeden Moore (113) took second in their respective classes, while freshman Noah Bailey also punched his ticket to state at 132 with a third-place finish, as did senior Derek Duffett at 145.

Senior Nick Lawson at 138 and freshman Colton Brusven also placed at substate, but just missed out on nabbing state berths. They both placed sixth at Chanute. The top four wrestlers in each class at substate advance to state Feb. 27 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

In all, Tonganoxie sent 10 wrestlers to the substate championships. Hunter Benedict was Tonganoxie’s 10th team member, as he competed at 182. He went 0-2 at substate, losing to Chanute senior Brayden Dillow by fall (1:35) and then Osawatomie sophomore Seth Carrow, 7-1, in the consolation bracket. Benedict, a sophomore, finished the year 11-6.

Tonganoxie led the team standings much of the day Saturday, but Chanute pulled ahead in the championship round.

The Blue Comets won the substate title in their home venue with 154.5 points.

Tonganoxie, which won district and regional titles the previous two weekends, placed second at substate with 130 points.

Fort Scott placed third with 101, Holton fourth with 92, Ottawa fifth with 90 and Frontenac sixth with 62. Louisburg finished seventh (62), Perry-Lecompton eighth (54.5), Paola ninth (46), and Coffeyville and Eudora tied for 10th (44 each). There were 12 other teams that scored points at the substate.