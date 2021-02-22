Tonganoxie High wrestling teams will compete Friday and Saturday at state tournaments in Salina.

Holly Colvert will represent THS on Friday in the Division II girls championships at Tony's Pizza Events Center.

On Saturday, seven Chieftain wrestlers will try to capture the program's first state title after taking first at Class 4A districts and regionals and then a runner-up finish this past Saturday at substate.

Here's a rundown of Tonganoxie state qualifiers and their first-round opponents

GIRLS

191

Holly Colvert, soph., 14-3 vs. Sierra Lanning, soph., Smith Center

BOYS

106

Brock Coleman, soph., 16-4 vs. Colton Miller, jr., Andale, 23-7

113

Braeden Moore, fr., 14-2 vs. Dalton Weber, jr., Pratt, 27-5

126

Grayson Sonntag, jr., 23-0 vs. Tucker Wark, fr., Colby, 27-14

132

Noah Bailey, fr., 24-6 vs. Chadwick Stahl, sr., 25-3

145

Derek Duffett, sr., 18-6 vs. Talyn Pfizenmaier, fr., Clay Center, 24-4

152

Gabe Bailey, jr., 26-2 vs. Peyton Besco, sr., Rose Hill, 38-3

195

Branden Martin, sr., 25-3 vs. Jacob Money, sr., Augusta, 22-9