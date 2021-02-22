Archive for Monday, February 22, 2021
Tonganoxie High opening round matches for state wrestling
February 22, 2021
Tonganoxie High wrestling teams will compete Friday and Saturday at state tournaments in Salina.
Holly Colvert will represent THS on Friday in the Division II girls championships at Tony's Pizza Events Center.
On Saturday, seven Chieftain wrestlers will try to capture the program's first state title after taking first at Class 4A districts and regionals and then a runner-up finish this past Saturday at substate.
Here's a rundown of Tonganoxie state qualifiers and their first-round opponents
GIRLS
191
Holly Colvert, soph., 14-3 vs. Sierra Lanning, soph., Smith Center
BOYS
106
Brock Coleman, soph., 16-4 vs. Colton Miller, jr., Andale, 23-7
113
Braeden Moore, fr., 14-2 vs. Dalton Weber, jr., Pratt, 27-5
126
Grayson Sonntag, jr., 23-0 vs. Tucker Wark, fr., Colby, 27-14
132
Noah Bailey, fr., 24-6 vs. Chadwick Stahl, sr., 25-3
145
Derek Duffett, sr., 18-6 vs. Talyn Pfizenmaier, fr., Clay Center, 24-4
152
Gabe Bailey, jr., 26-2 vs. Peyton Besco, sr., Rose Hill, 38-3
195
Branden Martin, sr., 25-3 vs. Jacob Money, sr., Augusta, 22-9
