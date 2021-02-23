Tonganoxie High girls basketball got one more shot at a home victory Tuesday, but Bishop Ward spoiled Senior Night for THS.

The Cyclones prevailed, 48-37, dropping the Chieftains to 5-14 on the season. Ward improved to 11-2.

Tonganoxie finished up the regular season Friday with a road game at Lansing. The Chieftains have lost six in a row, but half of them were oh so close.

THS lost Feb. 8 at Spring Hill, 33-30, and then dropped a 60-53 overtime game Feb. 9 at Jeff West before a 47-45 home loss Feb. 17 to Hayden.

Paola had Tonganoxie’s number this past Friday in a 50-31 victory. Tonganoxie turned around and played an added game Saturday against Burlingame. The Bearcats, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A Division I, are coached by former Lansing standout Jeff Slater. THS rallied and cut Burlingame lead to 2 in the second half, but the visitors eventually held on for the 44-35 victory.

Monday marked the final home game for five THS seniors: Emilie Crowley, Morgan Brusven, Ahstin Barnes, Monique Johnson and Kylie Rickard.

Tonganoxie will be the No. 4 seed in the Baldwin substate in Class 4A.

THS will play next week in Roeland Park against No. 1 Bishop Miege.

Miege is 16-1 on the season and ranked No. 1 in 4A.

Eudora (8-6) and Baldwin (9-7) are the middle seeds in the other semifinal. The substate finals will be played March 6 in Baldwin.