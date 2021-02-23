Archive for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Bishop Ward spoils Senior Night for Tonganoxie High girls basketball

By Shawn Linenberger

February 23, 2021

Tonganoxie High girls basketball got one more shot at a home victory Tuesday, but Bishop Ward spoiled Senior Night for THS.

The Cyclones prevailed, 48-37, dropping the Chieftains to 5-14 on the season. Ward improved to 11-2.

Tonganoxie finished up the regular season Friday with a road game at Lansing. The Chieftains have lost six in a row, but half of them were oh so close.

THS lost Feb. 8 at Spring Hill, 33-30, and then dropped a 60-53 overtime game Feb. 9 at Jeff West before a 47-45 home loss Feb. 17 to Hayden.

Paola had Tonganoxie’s number this past Friday in a 50-31 victory. Tonganoxie turned around and played an added game Saturday against Burlingame. The Bearcats, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A Division I, are coached by former Lansing standout Jeff Slater. THS rallied and cut Burlingame lead to 2 in the second half, but the visitors eventually held on for the 44-35 victory.

Monday marked the final home game for five THS seniors: Emilie Crowley, Morgan Brusven, Ahstin Barnes, Monique Johnson and Kylie Rickard.

Tonganoxie will be the No. 4 seed in the Baldwin substate in Class 4A.

THS will play next week in Roeland Park against No. 1 Bishop Miege.

Miege is 16-1 on the season and ranked No. 1 in 4A.

Eudora (8-6) and Baldwin (9-7) are the middle seeds in the other semifinal. The substate finals will be played March 6 in Baldwin.

