Tonganoxie High boys basketball coach Phil Jones did something unique before the home finale Tuesday against Bishop Ward.

All seven seniors were announced as starters: Will Washington, Blake Poje, Heston Robbins, Dallas Bond, Rylee Beach, Tamar Brown and Thailan Simpson.

They then took the court for the start of the game before a boisterous home crowd — and then were whistled for a technical foul.

Bishop Ward made of one of its two free throws and owned an early 1-0 lead, but eventually it was all THS.

The Chieftains built a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and went on to win, 64-27.

Tonganoxie improved to 14-3 on the season and now will finish up the regular season Friday at Lansing.

The Cheiftains will take a 10-game winning streak into its game with the Lions.