Senior Salute: Tonganoxie High boys basketball opens game with 7 starters in ode to seniors, goes on to rout Bishop Ward
February 23, 2021
Tonganoxie High boys basketball coach Phil Jones did something unique before the home finale Tuesday against Bishop Ward.
All seven seniors were announced as starters: Will Washington, Blake Poje, Heston Robbins, Dallas Bond, Rylee Beach, Tamar Brown and Thailan Simpson.
They then took the court for the start of the game before a boisterous home crowd — and then were whistled for a technical foul.
Bishop Ward made of one of its two free throws and owned an early 1-0 lead, but eventually it was all THS.
The Chieftains built a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and went on to win, 64-27.
Tonganoxie improved to 14-3 on the season and now will finish up the regular season Friday at Lansing.
The Cheiftains will take a 10-game winning streak into its game with the Lions.
