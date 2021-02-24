Leavenworth County has administered more than 5,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

A total of 5,110 doses received have been administered as of Monday, the Leavenworth County Health Department announced through its regular Monday posting of pandemic numbers.

Though active-case numbers continue to trend downward, the county had two deaths in recent days, LCHD announced Monday. A man in his 70s died from complications with COVID-19 as of Monday’s report and a man in his 60s the previous week. The county now has experienced 50 COVID-19 deaths. LCHD was monitoring 106 active cases in the county as of Monday. It was monitoring 122 Friday and 196 as of Feb. 15, so the number of active cases has dropped by 90 in a week’s span.

Tonganoxie went from seven active cases Feb. 15 up to 12 cases as of Friday and then back to seven Monday.