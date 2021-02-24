Usually when something hasn't happened in several years, sports journalists will reminder readers and viewers something like "This year's seniors were 5 months old the last time this happened."

We can take that a step further in Tonganoxie.

THS boys basketball coach Phil Jones was born in April 1987.

The last time Tonganoxie won a boys basketball title?

Oh, late February or early March 1986.

Yep, the last league title predated the entire THS bench — until now.

Tonganoxie defeated Bonner Springs, 51-35, Monday, giving the Chieftains their final Frontier League victory of the year. And more importantly, it clinched a conference title for THS, the program's first in 35 years.

Tonganoxie's last league title came when Ken Diskin was the coach and THS was a member of the Pioneer League.

Tonganoxie won previous league titles, including championships in 1983 and 1984, but then it would be three and a half decades before the next one.

The Chieftains finished 6-1 in Frontier League with the win against Bonner Springs. They then improved to 14-3 overall with a 64-27 rout of Bishop Ward on Tuesday.

Regular season play concludes Friday with a game at Lansing.

THS then begins postseason play as the No. 2 seed in the Baldwin substate. Tonganoxie will play No. 3 Eudora (7-9) at home in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to play the winner of the other semifinal game, No. 1 Bishop Miege (17-0) vs. No. 4 Baldwin (2-15). Both games will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Baldwin will travel to Roeland Park to take on Miege in the other semfinal game.

The championship will be 7 p.m. March 5 in Baldwin.