Monumental championship: Tonganoxie High boys basketball wins first league title since 1986 Monday
February 24, 2021
Usually when something hasn't happened in several years, sports journalists will reminder readers and viewers something like "This year's seniors were 5 months old the last time this happened."
We can take that a step further in Tonganoxie.
THS boys basketball coach Phil Jones was born in April 1987.
The last time Tonganoxie won a boys basketball title?
Oh, late February or early March 1986.
Yep, the last league title predated the entire THS bench — until now.
Tonganoxie defeated Bonner Springs, 51-35, Monday, giving the Chieftains their final Frontier League victory of the year. And more importantly, it clinched a conference title for THS, the program's first in 35 years.
Tonganoxie's last league title came when Ken Diskin was the coach and THS was a member of the Pioneer League.
Tonganoxie won previous league titles, including championships in 1983 and 1984, but then it would be three and a half decades before the next one.
The Chieftains finished 6-1 in Frontier League with the win against Bonner Springs. They then improved to 14-3 overall with a 64-27 rout of Bishop Ward on Tuesday.
Regular season play concludes Friday with a game at Lansing.
THS then begins postseason play as the No. 2 seed in the Baldwin substate. Tonganoxie will play No. 3 Eudora (7-9) at home in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to play the winner of the other semifinal game, No. 1 Bishop Miege (17-0) vs. No. 4 Baldwin (2-15). Both games will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Baldwin will travel to Roeland Park to take on Miege in the other semfinal game.
The championship will be 7 p.m. March 5 in Baldwin.
