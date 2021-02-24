The town will be green again next month with the return of the Tonganoxie St. Patrick’s Parade. The 32nd installment is set to take place 11 a.m. March 13 in downtown Tonganoxie.

With the COVID-19 pandemic starting to take hold a year ago, organizers canceled the 2020 parade, but Tonganoxie Business Association recently announced that the outdoor event would take place this year.

The parade is set to start at 11 a.m. at Fourth and Main streets.

Calvin Quisenberry will be this year’s Grand Leprechaun and prizes will be given away to winning floats and entries in various categories.

Best club float will win $100, while best overall float, family float and best custom car each will win $50.

T-Shirts commemorating the event also will be sold at Wizard of Paws, 406 E. Fourth St.

The annual PEO corned beef and Irish stew dinner will take place midday at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church just west of Wizard of Paws. Those meals will be carryout only that day. Also in the downtown area along Fourth Street, 1886 Bar and Grill plans to serve fish and chips, Guinness beef stew and green beers in honor of St. Patrick’s Day that Saturday, while Flashbacks Cafe will serve Reuben sandwiches.

Outside of the downtown district, Helen’s Hilltop will have Irish fare that day west of town on Kansas Highway 16.