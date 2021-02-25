All of Tonganoxie High’s state qualifiers are ranked in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.

KWCA rankings list the top six wrestlers in each weight class, so the odds are good that wrestlers make the list considering the state field this year has eight competitors per weight class. That's half of the 16 qualifiers in the traditional format. Instead of four wrestlers qualifying in each weight class in four different regionals, the top four in each of two substates qualified this year with changes made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sophomore Brock Coleman is ranked No. 5 at 106, freshman Braeden Moore No. 3 at 113, junior Grayson Sonntag is No. 4 at 126, freshman Noah Bailey is No. 5 at 132, senior Derek Duffett is No. 4 at 145, junior Gabe Bailey is No. 2 at 152 and senior Branden Martin is No. 2 at 195.

Sonntag, who won a state title last year at 120, is the lone undefeated wrestler at 126 this year, but is ranked No. 4. He also has wrestled fewer matches than most wrestlers in the eight-person field. Pratt senior Devon Weber, for instance, has 39 matches this season (35-4), while Winfield senior Braden Ledford has 35 (32-3).

Such discrepancies can be expected with quarantine protocols during the season.

As a team, Tonganoxie is ranked No. 3 this week after finishing as runner-up to Chanute at substate. The Blue Comets are ranked No. 2, while Andale is No. 1.

Chanute is the defending state champion. Andale finished third in Class 4A a year ago, while Tonganoxie placed fourth.

On the girls side, sophomore Holly Colvert is ranked No. 2 at 191 behind Atchison County’s Tannah Forbes. Colvert is 14-3 heading into state this year. She finished last season in fourth place at state with a 29-9 record. In the inaugural year of high school-sanctioned girls wrestling in Kansas, there was one division. This year, there are two, with Colvert representing Tonganoxie in Division II. Forbes placed fifth last year.

All of the rankings, of course, will mean little when the girls meet begins Friday and the boys meet Saturday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina. Both state championships start at noon on their respective days in Salina.

Here are first-round matchups for THS state qualifiers:

GIRLS

191

Holly Colvert, soph., 14-3 vs. Sierra Lanning, soph., Smith Center

BOYS

106

Brock Coleman, soph., 16-4 vs. Colton Miller, jr., Andale, 23-7

113

Braeden Moore, fr., 14-2 vs. Dalton Weber, jr., Pratt, 27-5

126

Grayson Sonntag, jr., 23-0 vs. Tucker Wark, fr., Colby, 27-14

132

Noah Bailey, fr., 24-6 vs. Chadwick Stahl, sr., 25-3

145

Derek Duffett, sr., 18-6 vs. Talyn Pfizenmaier, fr., Clay Center, 24-4

152

Gabe Bailey, jr., 26-2 vs. Peyton Besco, sr., Rose Hill, 38-3

195

Branden Martin, sr., 25-3 vs. Jacob Money, sr., Augusta, 22-9