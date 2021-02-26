Holly Colvert now has a state silver medal on her resume.

The Tonganoxie High sophomore battled Atchison County senior Tannah Forbes late into the third and final round of Friday's Division II championship in the 191-pound weight class, but Forbes came away with the state title after pinning Colvert with 23 seconds left in regulation (5:37).

Forbes won the state title with a 9-3 record, while Colvert ended her campaign at 16-4.

Friday's championship match at Tony's Pizza Events Center provided a rematch of last week's substate finals in Garnett. Forbes also won that match in the Anderson County substate by fall 1:16 into the match.

Forbes reached the finals by pinning Douglass sophomore Payton Sholander (18-10) in the second period (2:42) of that quarterfinal match and then slipping past Nickerson sophomore Maddi Miller (19-6) in the semifinals.

Colvert won her quarterfinal match against Smith Center sophomore Sierra Lanning (16-7) by a 5-2 decision. She then defeated previously unbeaten Smoky Valley junior Madi Tolle by fall with nine seconds left in the second period (3:51) in the semifinals. Tolle placed third and finished the season 17-1.

Colvert won her second state medal. She became the first state medalist in THS girls wrestling history as a freshman last year after finishing fourth at state in Salina in the inaugural year of the varsity sport in Kansas. She finished the year 29-8 at the championships, which were one class a year ago. This year there are two divisions, with Class 6A and 5A schools in Division I and 4-1A schools in Division II.

Fellow Frontier League member Baldwin won the team title with 54.5 points, while Pratt placed second with 49.

Another Frontier League team, Paola, placed third with 46 points.

Tonganoxie tied for 26th with Chapman, Larned and Trego Community. Colvert was the lone THS representative at state and scored 18 points.