Lansing spoils regular season finales for Tonganoxie High boys and girls teams

By Shawn Linenberger

February 26, 2021

Tonganoxie High boys and girls basketball teams had a rough night Friday in Lansing.

The THS girls weren’t able to finish out the season with a victory, as the Chieftains fell to the Lions, 55-31.

In the boys game, Lansing connected on 10 three-pointers, including a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer, and never looked back. Lansing won the nightcap, 70-42, snapping Tonganoxie’s 10-game winning streak and spoiling the regular-season finale.

The THS boys will take a 14-4 record into substate as the No. 2 seed and meet No. 3 Eudora (9-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Tonganoxie.

The Tonganoxie girls finished the regular season at 5-15 and will be the No. 4 seed in their substate. They will take on No. 1 Bishop Miege (17-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Roeland Park.

