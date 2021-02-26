Archive for Friday, February 26, 2021

Retirement time: Howard Fields finishing up final week with Tonganoxie Public Library; patrons can give well-wishes online, at library

Tonganoxie resident Kathy Shaulis checks out an audio book at the new Tonganoxie Public Library as Howard Fields helps her. Shaulis was one of the first couple people to visit the new library shortly after 7 a.m. that day. The new library was open five days when library officials closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fields has been calling various patrons to check in on them during the stay-at-home order.

By Shawn Linenberger

February 26, 2021

A friendly face at Tonganoxie Public Library worked his final Monday earlier this week at an employee there.

Tonganoxie Public Library has some fun with a photo of longtime employee Howard Fields, who is wrapping up his second career at the library this week. Fields volunteered at the library for three years before working there as an employee for 15 years as of this week. He previously retired in 1994 from the oil industry in Houston.

Howard Fields, will officially be retired — again — after this week.

Field retired a first time in 1994 from an oil field manufacturing company in Houston.

Originally from southwest Missouri and a graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia, Fields started out volunteering at the library for three years during his retirement days before joining the library staff. He's been an employee for about 15 years. The library announced earlier this month that Fields would be retiring this week. On social media, the library reminded patrons that they could wish Fields well via an e-card/kudos board or by signing a card at the library's walk-in desk.

To post on the board, readers can click the link here.

