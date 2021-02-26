A friendly face at Tonganoxie Public Library worked his final Monday earlier this week at an employee there.

Howard Fields, will officially be retired — again — after this week.

Field retired a first time in 1994 from an oil field manufacturing company in Houston.

Originally from southwest Missouri and a graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia, Fields started out volunteering at the library for three years during his retirement days before joining the library staff. He's been an employee for about 15 years. The library announced earlier this month that Fields would be retiring this week. On social media, the library reminded patrons that they could wish Fields well via an e-card/kudos board or by signing a card at the library's walk-in desk.

To post on the board, readers can click the link here.