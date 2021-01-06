Tonganoxie City Council members signed off on membership in the Leauge of Kansas Municipalities for another year.

The total fee is just below $3,120.

Brakjovic said LKM was instrumental in providing guidance as city staff navigated policy and other particulars with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said KLM also represents the city as a lobbying arm at the Statehouse. Brajkovic said the 2020 Legislative Session didn’t shake out as he had hoped, but he though that was a consistent sentiment.

“I think they were just as disappointed in what was passed,” Brajkovic said.