League of Kansas Municipalities membership fees aproved for 2021
January 6, 2021
Tonganoxie City Council members signed off on membership in the Leauge of Kansas Municipalities for another year.
The total fee is just below $3,120.
Brakjovic said LKM was instrumental in providing guidance as city staff navigated policy and other particulars with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said KLM also represents the city as a lobbying arm at the Statehouse. Brajkovic said the 2020 Legislative Session didn’t shake out as he had hoped, but he though that was a consistent sentiment.
“I think they were just as disappointed in what was passed,” Brajkovic said.
