Tonganoxie’s new City Council Chambers still look to be on course to host the first in-person council meeting since last winter.

City Manager George Brajkovic told the council during Monday’s virtual meeting that there were some hiccups on the IT front earlier Monday, but he anticipated the city to still be on schedule to have its next regular meeting in the larger space at Third and Bury streets.

“I’m pretty confident we could be ready to go,” Brajkovic said, referring to in-person meetings returning Jan. 19.

The building is the former public library. Council Chambers have been at 321 Delaware for several years, but the city has gone to virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic due to space limitations there.

The renovated space at Third and Bury streets allows for better social distancing and technology to lifestream meetings online.

The next regular meeting is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 19, which is a Tuesday. Meetings normally take place the first and third Mondays of each month, but this month’s second meeting is being moved due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 18.

Tonganoxie Mayor David Frese asked that Brajkovic keep the council updated on the status of the next meeting.

Frese said the council also would need to make accommodations for any council members who still felt more comfortable participating remotely during the pandemic.

City staff posts agendas for upcoming meetings on the city website, tonganoxie.org, and will be doing the same with information about the Jan. 19 meeting.

Meetings are expected to be shown on a city YouTube channel, much like the Leavenworth County Commission and Tonganoixe USD 464 school board do currently.